Fulton detention officer fired after being involved in fight while wearing ‘FCSO’ shirt

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County detention officer has been terminated after officials say she was involved in a physical altercation.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Detention Officer Shainiqua Bodden, 30, was terminated on Tuesday.

According to a police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, on Monday, Atlanta police officers received reports of a fight in progress on Forsyth Street.

When officers arrived, they met with Bodden, who had called 911, and another woman. The report said Bodden was wearing a FCSO shirt.

Bodden told officers that she had a temporary protection order against the woman. She showed the police the paperwork and said she contacted the investigator in charge of the case, who told her that she needed to get the Atlanta Police Department for an officer to serve the paperwork to the woman.

After the responding officer reviewed the paperwork, Bodden was asked what the woman looked like so that they knew who to give the paperwork to, the report said.

The report said Bodden and the officer walked over to where the woman was and told her she was being served with a temporary protection order. In response, the report said the woman took out her phone and began recording.

According to police, the woman became aggressive when she began recording her. The report added she was also aggressive with other people in the area.

As the woman began to walk away, the report said she finally took the paperwork and spat on Bodden.

When the officer tried to detain the woman, the report said Bodden spat on her.

After the woman was detained, other officers arrived for crowd control and to detain Bodden.

Both women were placed in custody, charged with disorderly conduct, and taken to City Jail.

Bodden is the fourth Fulton County Sheriff’s Office member to be arrested this year.

On June 2, Akebia Stanley, a former Fulton County deputy, was arrested after being accused of smuggling contraband into the jail for one of the defendants in the Young Slime Life trial.

In mid-June, Monique Clark, a former Fulton County detention officer, was arrested after being accused of using excessive force during an exchange of custody of a detainee at the Alpharetta Police Department.

In late June, Demarcus Whatley, a former Fulton County detention officer, was arrested after being accused of not reporting an incident involving excessive force against an inmate.

Bodden was hired on March 15, 2023, and was a probationary employee at the time of her termination.

