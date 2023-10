Millions of Americans will see their Social Security benefits increase by 3.2% beginning in 2024, officials announced Thursday.

The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is far less than the 8.7% increase Social Security recipients saw this year, as prices for consumers moderate, The Associated Press reported.

#BreakingNews - The 2024 COLA is 3.2%. More to come shortly… — SocialSecurity_Press (@SSAPress) October 12, 2023

