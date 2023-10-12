Man driving stolen car killed in pursuit after deputies perform PIT maneuver, GSP says

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after officials say he was involved in a car chase.
Georgia State Patrol officials said on Tuesday at 9:21 p.m., troopers received a request for assistance from the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office about a chase involving a stolen Ford F-250.
Before troopers became involved, a deputy performed a PIT maneuver on GA 3 north of Pleasant Valley Road.
After being hit by the patrol car, the Ford F-250 left the west side of the roadway, overturned and ejected the driver from the vehicle, GSP officials said.
Authorities confirmed that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the driver has not been released.
The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team continues to investigate the crash and complete the report.
