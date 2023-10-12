Time changed for Braves-Phillies Game 4 after Dodgers swept by Diamondbacks in NLDS

PHILADELPHIA — If you marked your schedule to watch the Braves-Phillies game Thursday, you will want to make a change to your calendar.
First pitch for Game 4 of the National League Division Series has been moved from 6:07 p.m. 8:07 p.m.
Major League Baseball announced the change after the Arizona Diamondbacks swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the other NLDS matchup.
Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo traveled to Philadelphia for the games at Citizens Bank Park.
The Braves find themselves on the brink of elimination after a blowout 10-2 loss in Game 3 Wednesday night.
It was a sense of deja vu for Atlanta from last year when they lost Game 3 in Philadelphia. The Braves were later eliminated in Game 4.
Fans are hoping that history doesn’t repeat itself Thursday night. If the Braves win, Game 5 would be home at Truist Park on Saturday.
