Braves fall behind Phillies 2-1 after blowout loss Game 3 of NLDS

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Braves have one more chance to stay alive in the NLDS.

Atlanta fell to the Phillies with a blowout 10-2 loss in Wednesday’s Game 3 in Philadelphia.

The Phillies now lead the NLDS 2-1. A win during Thursday’s Game 4 would secure the best-of-five series for Philadelphia and move them on to the NLCS, ending the Braves’ season.

If the Braves tie the series back up on Thursday, both teams will return to Atlanta for the deciding Game 5 on Saturday.

The Atlanta Braves picked right-hander Bryce Elder to start Game 3. The Phillies started Aaron Nola.

Elder (12-4, 3.81 ERA) struggled down the stretch after pitching a career-high 174 2/3 innings in his first full season in the big leagues. But the Braves decided he was the best choice to face Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46).

The Braves will start right-hander Spencer Strider in Game 4. The 20-game winner went seven innings in Game 1, allowing one earned run on five hits with eight strikeouts.

The Phillies did not name a starter but left-hander Ranger Suárez, who earned a no-decision in his Game 1 start, is a likely candidate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

