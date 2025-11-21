Fulton Co. commissioners weigh more than 4% property tax hike to pay for jail upgrades

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Board of Commissioners are proposing a budget for the next fiscal year that includes a property tax increase of more than 4% to pay for jail upgrades.

According to budget planning documents from the commission, the current budget proposal includes a flat millage rate of 8.87 while “acknowledging that an additional millage rate of 0.39 will be necessary to fund additional consent decree expenditures.”

As a percentage, the additional millage rate could mean more than a 4% property tax increase to residents, though it would be a separate charge from the typical property tax bill due.

Those consent decree expenses are the federal requirements agreed to by the county commission and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to upgrade the Rice Street jail facility in response to a 2023 civil rights investigation.

The county budget report said costs for the consent decree are expected to total $32 million in necessary revenue for the coming year.

Documents about the budget show the consent decree funding includes $31.8 million for costs approved by the county board.

However, the county said costs for the jail fixes are expected to increase as it goes.

"While over $30 million is included in the 2026 budget, costs could exceed a range from $30 - $60 million. To date, all decree compliance related costs are still being vetted and have not been determined, but as costs accelerate from partial year to full year recurring implementation, this number is expected to grow," according to budget documents.

When other costs are available, they will be presented to the board for consideration.

“There were no additional resources available to fund program enhancements above and beyond the increased costs for maintaining a current service level. This further emphasizes that additional resources will be needed for consent decree compliance,” the county budget document says.

