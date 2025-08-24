Fight inside Fulton County Jail leaves 2 hurt

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An incident is under investigation after two Fulton County inmates were hurt Sunday morning.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, a physical fight occurred between two inmates.

Officials said one inmate was sent to Grady Memorial Hospital, and the other inmate was treated at the jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

Authorities are working to learn what led up to the altercation. The inmates’ ages and identities were not released.

