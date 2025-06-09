Fairburn family’s home destroyed after fire reignites overnight

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A Fairburn family is without a home after facing two back-to-back fires over the weekend.

Fairburn Fire Chief Cornelius Robinson says crews first responded to a fire at a home on Autumn Green Road around 12 p.m. on Sunday.

“We came in, and it appears it started in the kitchen,” Robinson explained.

Robinson says that fire was extinguished overnight, but crews were called back to the home early Monday morning after the flames reignited.

Neighbors stood outside their homes Monday, watching as crews worked to put the fire out again.

Resident Mack Amos says he was shocked to see fire trucks at the same house for the second time in 24 hours.

“I thought they had it under control yesterday afternoon. Waking up at 4:30 a.m. and seeing the fire coming out of the roof again —that was like, ‘Oh!’” said Amos.

Officials say the home has severe damage to the second floor, the interior, the backside and the roof.

No residents or firefighters were hurt during either incident.

Investigators are now working to determine what caused the fire to reignite.

