Ex-judge accused of illegally jailing witness now works at DA’s office

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — In February, Shermela Williams resigned from her position as a Fulton County Superior Court Judge amid allegations she illegally jailed a witness in a court hearing.

Now, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has hired her on as a prosecutor.

The DA’s office confirmed Williams’ hiring to Channel 2 Action News on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a statement from the office, spokesman Jeff DiSantis said the former judge was experienced and had served the office well in a previous role.

“Shermela Williams is an accomplished attorney who previously served with distinction as a prosecutor in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. We are fortunate that she is bringing her experience and knowledge back to our office to serve our mission of making Fulton County a safer, more just place for everyone.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Williams was previously accused of detaining a woman who was testifying at a divorce hearing the former judge was overseeing.

Channel 2 Action News reported when a state panel from Georgia’s Judicial Qualifications Commission said Williams illegally jailed a witness, lied during testimony and recommended she be removed from office.

“Given the level of untruthful testimony Judge Williams offered throughout, we are left with little option but to seek the ultimate sanction of removal,” the panel said previously. “A judge that cannot be trusted to tell the truth cannot be trusted to remain in office.”

On Feb. 20, Williams resigned, sending a letter to both the JQC and Gov. Brian Kemp.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group