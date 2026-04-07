Georgia Burger King worker stole elderly customer’s card, went on citywide spending spree: Police

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police in LaGrange are searching for a fast food worker accused of stealing an elderly customer’s credit card information and using it to make unauthorized purchases.

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According to LaGrange police, Janajah Cameron is wanted on two counts of financial card fraud and identity fraud.

Authorities say Cameron obtained the victim’s credit card information while working at a Burger King on Roanoke Road. Police say the victim was an elderly customer, and the information was later used to make several purchases within the city of LaGrange without the cardholder’s consent.

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Authorities have not released details about the total amount of money involved, but say the case remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about Cameron’s whereabouts to contact Det. Ligon at 706-883-2621.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by submitting tips through the Tip411 system. This can be done via the mobile application, through the online portal, or by texting the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411.

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