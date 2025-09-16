East Point councilwoman under investigation after $14K unpaid utility bill

EAST POINT, Ga. — The East Point City Council has voted to investigate Councilmember Sharon Shropshire following revelations of an unpaid $14,000 utility bill at her home.

The investigation was prompted by a forensic audit conducted earlier this year, which highlighted the outstanding bill that had grown from $9,000 nearly a decade ago.

The council’s decision to act came after Channel 2 Action News’ exclusive interview with Shropshire last month.

Former East Point City Councilmember Theresa Nelson expressed concerns during public comment, suggesting that Shropshire might be using her disabled mother to avoid accountability.

Napoleon Black, a neighbor, questioned how Shropshire’s utilities remain active despite the substantial debt, noting that others in the community face disconnection for much smaller amounts.

Shropshire has maintained that the bill is not in her name, despite residing at the property.

Despite repeated attempts to contact her for comment, Shropshire did not respond to calls or texts.

Following the initial report, Shropshire addressed her constituents via a robocall, discussing the utility bill issue.

