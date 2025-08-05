Councilmember defends $14K utility bill uncovered in East Point audit

EAST POINT, Ga. — A forensic investigator said an audit in East Point has uncovered careless spending, including a $14,000 utility bill associated with the home of City Councilmember Sharon Shropshire.

The audit, which residents have awaited for four years, revealed numerous financial discrepancies in the city’s accounting practices and spending without receipts.

Among the findings was the outstanding utility bill for the home where Shropshire resides, although the bill is in her mother’s name.

“Four years is too long. This story has to end,” said East Point homeowner Ralph Berry during public comment at the council meeting.

Shropshire spoke with Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes over the phone.

“The water bill and the utility bill is in my mom’s name – who is 72 years old who is 100% disabled,” she said.

The forensic audit confirmed that the $1.2 million theft from the city in 2021 was not an inside job but resulted from careless accounting practices. Residents like Berry have expressed concerns about the lack of accountability and transparency in the city’s financial management.

Shropshire admitted to living in the home for the 12 years she has been an elected official, but emphasized that the house is in her mother’s name. She said that the utility bills have been inflated due to tree roots damaging the water pipes since 2020.

Despite the high utility bill, there is no lien on the house, and services have continued uninterrupted. Taxpayers are demanding answers about how such a situation could occur without repercussions.

The city spokesperson has not yet responded to inquiries about the audit’s findings and the plans to address the outstanding utility bill and other concerns raised in the report.

