Crews work to restore power across metro Atlanta

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Many neighbors in Sandy Springs thought they’d have electricity back by now.

A huge tree fell on some power lines Wednesday night and because there are so many live wires around, Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was told to stay back until it’s safe.

Residents who live in a Sandy Springs neighborhood are used to hearing chainsaws after a storm.

“We’ve been told they have a lot of issues with the weather in this area,” Cynthia Richardson said.

Richardson and her husband moved to Mount Vernon Parkway a few months ago.

Neighbors told them that every time there’s a storm in North Fulton County, their neighborhood gets hit hard.

Wednesday night was no exception.

“We heard this big boom and then the lights started flickering. I said ‘Oh,’ and I looked outside, the winds were blowing very aggressively and so I said ‘This is about to go out.’ I turned off the television set. I started turning off the lights and right after I did that, everything went black,” Richardson said.

Richardson said she has seen and heard crews working through the night and day. She thought she’d have power back by now.

She hopes power is restored before it gets dark again.

“We have tons of windows, so I’m happy it wasn’t a tornado or something like that,” Richardson said.

Neighbors thought they’d at least have their street open to traffic by now but cars have to turn around.

Even though neighbors are used to dealing with the aftermath of storm damage, they don’t like it.

