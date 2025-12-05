I-75S in Fulton reopens after crash

ATLANTA — Commuters are facing some lingering traffic headaches heading south on Interstate 75 Friday afternoon after a crash closed the interstate for a time.

A crash past Northside Drive and Howell Mill Road closed all southbound lanes at around 4 p.m. The crash has since cleared, but there appears to be lingering traffic congestion.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Georgia State Patrol for more information on the crash.

