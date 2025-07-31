Countdown until Roswell begins new parking deck construction down to just days

ROSWELL, Ga. — Construction on a new parking deck in Roswell is set to begin next week, aiming to alleviate parking issues in North Fulton County.

The new parking deck will be located on Green Street and Highway 9, near the historic Masonic Hall, which will be preserved and transformed into a pavilion.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims went to Roswell to see what residents and business owners think of the construction plan, and the current traffic situation.

“It’s the bane of my existence. It is absolutely awful. We have been discussing parking since the day I opened my restaurant 10 years ago,” Jenna Aronowitz, owner of 1920 Tavern, said about the parking situation.

Aronowitz wasn’t alone with her frustrations.

“Well, during the week it’s not so bad. But during the weekends -- Fridays, Saturdays -- it can be really challenging to find parking,” Brittney Baumert, a Roswell resident, told Channel 2 Action News.

“I know if our city wants to grow and wants to bring more businesses here, we probably need it,” said Richard Jones, a Roswell resident.

The project is part of a $180 million bond package approved by voters and is expected to cost $14.5 million.

The parking deck will feature a brick facade and be surrounded by flowers and trees to blend with the character of Roswell’s historic downtown.

The new parking deck will include 395 parking spaces and be a short walk from Canton Street, a popular area for restaurants and shops.

City leaders anticipate that the deck will alleviate congestion in the historic district and encourage visitors to spend more time in the area.

The parking deck is expected to open next summer, providing much-needed relief to the area’s parking woes.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday.

