Roswell selects firm to design, build new parking deck in historic downtown district

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell is one step closer to making a parking deck a reality in downtown.

The Roswell City Council unanimously approved a design-build contract for the parking deck worth over $14.4 million this week.

Winter Construction will handle the design and construction of the new deck, which will be located in the historic downtown district at the corner of Green Street and Highway 9.

The city anticipates it will be completed by the summer of 2026.

Winter Construction was one of nine firms that submitted proposals for the new deck.

The parking deck will sit on the former site of the historic Roswell Masonic Hall.

The building, one of the oldest in Roswell, was built in 1859.

Originally, it was a Methodist Church before the Masonic Lodge took it over and renovated it in 1952.

The city used eminent domain to claim the lot so it could be converted into a pedestrian plaza and parking deck.

