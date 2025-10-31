Councilmember removed after claims she released confidential information

FAIRBURN, Ga. — The City of Fairburn announced Friday that Councilmember Samantha Hudson was removed from elected office.

The removal follows an impeachment process reported on by Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray, after claims of misconduct were levied against Hudson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The impeachment stemmed from Ms. Hudson’s unauthorized distribution of confidential information obtained in her official capacity,” the City Council said in a statement. “Both the Mayor and City Attorney had explicitly instructed all council members in writing that personnel matters must be discussed only in closed executive sessions.”

TRENDING STORIES:

By releasing the confidential materials from the meeting, the city council said Hudson had violated provisions of the city’s charter and code of ordinances, specifically the ethics policy.

The Fairburn Ethics Board voted unanimously that Hudson had violated the policies, and a vote passed 5 to 1 recommending impeachment.

On Friday, the city announced Hudson’s removal, which was approved in a unanimous vote.

“Following careful deliberation and adherence to due process, the City Council, serving as the Impeachment Council, voted unanimously to uphold the Ethics Board’s findings and remove Councilmember Samantha Hudson from office in accordance with the City Charter, Georgia law, and the City’s Ethics Policy,” according to a city spokeswoman.

The city also said they recognize “this has been a difficult chapter for our community.” Officials promised that the city government remains committed to transparency, stability and ethical governance.

A process to fill the now-vacant seat on the council will begin, in accordance with state law.

Hudson told Channel 2 Action News that until a judge signs off on the removal, she believes she is still an elected member of the city council.

Hudson also called the impeachment process an example of executive overreach by Mayor Mario Avery. She added that she has already been locked out of her city accounts and ordered to return her equipment on Monday.

Hudson said she would have a more robust response to the removal proceedings after speaking with her attorney.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group