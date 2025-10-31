500 pounds of marijuana, 9 guns seized in series of metro Atlanta drug busts

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, along with multiple law enforcement agencies, arrested three individuals in a multi-jurisdictional drug enforcement investigation.

Agents and officers executed search warrants in Woodstock, Sandy Springs, and Atlanta, resulting in the seizure of over 500 pounds of marijuana and several firearms.

The suspects, Jubenal Farfan Arellano, Omar Flores Mena, and Jose Radilla Maldonado, face charges of racketeering and conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

On Wednesday and Thursday, agents and officers executed five search warrants in Woodstock, Sandy Springs, and Atlanta.

In addition to the marijuana, nine firearms were seized during the operation.

GBI said their investigation revealed that associates of Cartel Jalisco New Generation were involved in trafficking firearms, marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine in the metro Atlanta area.

All three suspects were booked into the Cherokee County Jail, and more charges are expected as the investigation continues.

The GBI said the arrests mark a significant step in dismantling a drug trafficking network linked to Cartel Jalisco New Generation in the Atlanta area.

The arrests were the result of a lengthy investigation into the criminal drug trafficking organization, through a combination of effort by local, state and federal agencies.

The operation involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, Atlanta Police Department Narcotics Unit, Sandy Springs Police Department, and the Homeland Security Investigations Violent Gang Task Force, among others.

The investigation remains active, with warrants pending for additional suspects.

