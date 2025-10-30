Multiple Georgia students hospitalized after ingesting Kratom

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — Several Georgia middle schoolers are recovering after consuming a substance identified as Kratom, according to school officials.

Walker County Schools says officials were notified of an incident that involved multiple 8th-graders at Saddle Ridge Elementary and Middle School becoming ill.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said four or five students ingested the ‘gummy’ type substance.

First responders were contacted immediately, and the affected students received medical attention. Some of the students were taken to a local hospital, where they are reported to be stable, school officials said.

Officials later identified the substance as Kratom.

Superintendent Damon Raines stated, “The safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority. We are grateful for the quick actions of our staff and emergency personnel.”

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, school and district officials say they are working closely with law enforcement as the investigation continues.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Kratom is a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia. Kratom is often used to self-treat conditions such as pain, coughing, diarrhea, anxiety and depression.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration states that over 1.7 million Americans aged 12 and older used kratom in 2021.

