College Park senior community garden, technology lab opens at Brady Center

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — In a move to grow physical wellness and empower its community seniors, the City of College Park opened a new Senior Community Garden and Technology Lab on Saturday.

Aimed at helping seniors in College Park firmly root their lives in better health and digital knowledge, College Park Mayor Pro Tem Jamelle McKenzie and several guests helped usher in the ribbon cutting for the new senior facility.

The new community garden and technology lab is intended to “bring people together through gardening,” no matter your level of experience. It’s goal is to help neighbors connect, while planting the seeds of physical activity and the therapeutic benefits of nature, according to the city.

Additionally, the lab gives seniors in College Park access to modern digital tools and resources, in a time when “technology plays such a critical role in communication, education and everyday life.”

The Technology Lab will provide education and support to help College Park seniors stay connected, informed and empowered, “whether it’s learning how to navigate the internet, using video calls to stay in touch with family, or exploring online educational programs, the Technology Lab will help bridge the gap for seniors in our community.”

The site of the new garden and technology lab is the Brady Center in College Park.

Seniors who want to take part in the program will be able to apply for plots at the garden to grow their own vegetables and other foods, while also having access to computers and other technology.

City officials said the lab will also be there to help seniors get help with cell phone and other device issues, if needed.

