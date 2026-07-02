Boil water advisory lifted in 2 metro Atlanta cities after power outage impacts pumping station

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two metro Atlanta cities are officially cleared from a boil water advisory from Monday afternoon.

Channel 2 Action News reported when the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management announced a brief power outage at the Adamsville Pump Station had prompted a boil water advisory in Fairburn and South Fulton.

The outage happened when a third-party contractor hit a power line, inadvertently, according to DWM.

Due to state regulations and guidance for water safety, the water department issued a boil water advisory for a small section of Fairburn and a small section of South Fulton near Roosevelt Highway and Bohannon Road.

Watershed officials said water sample results confirmed there was no contamination to the area’s public water system and lifted the boil water advisory.

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