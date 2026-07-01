Boil water advisory issued in 2 metro Atlanta cities after brief power outage at plant

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A boil water advisory was issued to two metro Atlanta cities after a power outage impacted a water pumping station.

According to the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management, the Adamsville Pump Station had a power outage and homes and businesses in parts of Fairburn and South Fulton are encouraged to boil water.

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The area where the advisory is in effect is Roosevelt Highway and Bohannon Road.

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Watershed officials said a third party contractor was working in the area and accidentally struck a power line, causing the outage.

Power has already been restored at the pumping station and DWM is monitoring the facility operations and system pressures.

The boil water advisory is being issued out of abundance of caution and per Georgia Environmental Protection Division guidance, the city said.

“The boil water advisory will remain in place until DWM is cleared to life the advisory following sampling protocols,” the department said.

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