Georgia man charged following dog-fighting investigation

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A joint law-enforcement investigation into alleged illegal dogfighting has led to the arrest of a Georgia man, according to state officials.

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The Georgia Department of Agriculture announced the arrest of Robert James Hester on Wednesday.

Authorities said state and federal search warrants were executed on June 24. During the operation, investigators rescued 23 dogs believed to have been used for fighting.

23 dogs rescued in Georgia dog-fighting investigation (Georgia Department of Agriculture)

Law enforcement also confiscated multiple guns, suspected marijuana, and suspected methamphetamine.

“The Georgia Department of Agriculture has zero tolerance for illegal dog fighting and the cruelty it inflicts on animals,” Harper said in a statement. “We remain committed to working alongside our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to investigate these crimes, protect animal welfare, and hold those who violate the law accountable.”

According to officials, Hester has been charged with possession of firearms by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of methamphetamine.

Authorities said Hester also faces federal charges related to alleged illegal dog fighting and firearms violations.

He remains in the Crawford County Jail without bond.

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