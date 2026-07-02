Atlanta puts moratorium on construction, road closures for July 4 weekend

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta will impose a full stop on all lane, road and sidewalk closures starting Friday to allow for July 4 celebrations.
The city said from 6 a.m. on July 3 to 6 a.m. on July 6, all roads in Atlanta will be open for travel and excursions, free of construction.
“At a minimum, no lane, road, or sidewalk closure for construction will be allowed on any City of Atlanta side street, local street, collectors and/or arterials, sidewalks, and easements,” the city said in a statement.
Any lane closures on designated FIFA World Cup corridors in the downtown Atlanta area will require consultation and approval from the Atlanta Department of Transportation.
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