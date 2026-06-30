Braves celebrating 4th of July week with $17.76 tickets, giveaways and fireworks

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves return home to Truist Park for a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals and four-game series with the New York Mets.

The Braves are also celebrating America’s 250th birthday with Independence Week specials, eating contests and two firework shows.

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Fans can grab tickets for just $17.76 in the Coca-Cola corner for the June 30-July 2 games against the Cardinals and July 5-6 games against the Mets.

The offer is good for the NAPA Corduroy Throwback Cap giveaway on July 2, Drake Baldwin Rookie of the Year Mini Bobblehead kids giveaway on July 5 and Delta’s Matt Olson Bobblecard giveaway on July 6.

Some fans will also have the chance to participate in eating contests throughout the week at the Georgia Power Pavilion in the Battery, including an apple pie contest on July 4.

The Braves have a full celebration planned for Saturday. It starts with a pregame block party and will wrap up with a Fourth of July firework display following Saturday night’s game. The usual Friday Night Fireworks show is still planned for July 3.

You can click here to see the full Independence Week celebration lineup and access the $17.76 tickets.

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