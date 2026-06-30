Dangerous heat: Feel-like temps between 100°-107° possible, heat advisory issued

ATLANTA — Another heat advisory will go into effect that will cover almost all of north Georgia on Tuesday. The dangerous heat is expected to last for several days.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a very warm start to Tuesday with temperatures starting off in the 80s. Temperatures will quickly climb into the 90s as we head into the afternoon.

When you factor in the humidity, it will feel even hotter. The heat advisory will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monahan says heat index values between 100 and 107 degrees will be possible.

As the heat builds today, there is also the chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms to pop up.

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HOW TO STAY COOL IN DANGEROUS HEAT

If you have to be outside in this heat, the CDC says you should find shade when you can and take frequent breaks. You should also consider doing outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day or evening, if possible.

Make sure to stay hydrated. Wearing loose-fitting, lightweight clothing can also help your body cool off properly. Don’t forget to also check on your pets, family and friends to see if they have what they need to stay safe during the heat.

HEAT EXHAUSTION VS HEAT STROKE SYMPTOMS

With the dangerous heat, there is the risk for heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion happens when your body overheats. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says heat exhaustion symptoms include:

Headache

Nausea

Dizziness

Weakness

Irritability

Thirst

Heavy sweating

Elevated body temperature

The CDC and Mayo Clinic says someone who is experiencing heat exhaustion should stop all activity and rest, move to cooler a place and hydrate.

Heat exhaustion symptoms and actions

Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. According to the CDC, heat stroke symptoms include:

Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

Fatal if treatment delayed

The CDC and Mayo Clinic says heat stroke needs emergency care and it could lead to serious damage if not treated.

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