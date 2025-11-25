2 Chainz helps College Park families in need with turkey giveaway

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Rapper 2 Chainz and his family gave back to the Atlanta community this holiday season by hosting a giveaway event at a Walmart in College Park.

The event was organized by the TRU Foundation and saw 2 Chainz, his wife Kesha Epps and their children distributing turkeys, canned goods, and breakfast to those in need.

The giveaway was aimed at supporting local families and bring the community together during the holiday season.

At the event, 2 Chainz said it was important to give back to the community and involve his children in the experience.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“Just lead by example... come out here and take some pictures, have your kids with you... so they can have this experience to remember,” he said.

Mrs. Epps said she was excited to give back to families in need for the holidays.

“I got a turkey, I’m so happy,” Gloria Smith, one of the attendees, told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson, expressing her happiness after waiting overnight for the giveaway and receiving a turkey.

The event distributed 150 turkeys and provided breakfast for those waiting in line, despite the rainy weather.

“I think it’s always just key to think about how others are... not just worrying about your own situation... then using that to give back to the community,” Heaven Epps, 2 Chainz’s daughter, told Channel 2 Action News.

Halo Epps, the rapper’s son, said the event made him happy.

“I mostly just feel happy that everyone can give back and get food and be ready for Thanksgiving,” Halo said.

The TRU Foundation’s holiday giveaway event successfully brought together the Atlanta community, providing much-needed support and fostering a spirit of generosity and unity.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group