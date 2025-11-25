Georgians warned to watch for scams, deception during Black Friday shopping

ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr is urging Georgians to be vigilant against scams as they shop this holiday season.

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division is providing recommendations and resources to help consumers avoid fraudulent schemes that could lead to financial loss or identity theft.

“Criminals will do whatever they can to cheat and steal from Georgia shoppers, particularly with the increase in spending and charitable donations this time of year,” Carr warned in a statement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

State officials are telling consumers to be wary of deceptive sales tactics, like inflated list prices or misleading sales advertisements.

Comparison shopping is recommended to ensure genuine discounts, the AG’s office said.

The office recommended checking out several apps, including Amazon, BuyVia, Price.com, and Shop Savvy, can assist shoppers in comparing prices and finding the best deals.

TRENDING STORIES:

Carr’s office also warned against making purchases from unfamiliar companies and advises checking reputations through the Better Business Bureau and online reviews.

Officials said consumers should be wary of fake retail websites that mimic legitimate merchants, often identified by spelling errors or unsolicited emails promising deals.

Using credit cards is recommended for purchases due to their greater fraud protection compared to other payment methods, like cash or check.

Package delivery scams are also prevalent, with imposters posing as delivery services to steal personal information, the AG’s office said. Consumers should verify delivery issues directly with shipping companies.

Fake order confirmations from well-known retailers are another tactic used by scammers to obtain sensitive information from consumers.

To prevent package theft, consumers are encouraged to track deliveries and consider alternative delivery locations.

The Georgia AG’s office said charity scams are common during the holidays, and said consumers should verify charities through give.org or charitynavigator.org before donating.

Understanding return policies is also crucial, as businesses may have varying policies regarding refunds and exchanges.

Regularly checking bank and credit card statements can help consumers quickly identify unauthorized charges and take action to protect their accounts.

By following these guidelines, Carr’s office said Georgians can protect themselves from scams and enjoy a safer shopping experience during the holiday season.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group