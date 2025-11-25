Conyers police lieutenant accused of stealing donations, turns himself in

CONYERS, Ga. — A Conyers Police Department lieutenant is on administrative leave and faces a charge of theft by deception.

According to a release from CPD, Lt. Jesus Cadena was arrested after a Georgia Bureau of Investigation inquiry where Cadena was accused of misappropriating donations from a local business.

After someone raised concerns about the acquisition and disposition of the donated property, the Conyers Police Department asked the GBI to investigate, the department said in a statement.

As a result, the GBI got a warrant for Cadena’s arrest on a charge of theft by deception.

Cadena turned himself into the Rockdale County Jail after being notified of the warrant for his arrest.

Separately, CPD said they had opened their own internal investigation to see if other violations of department policies had happened and Cadena was put on administrative leave.

“We expect every member of this department to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability,” Police Chief Scott Freeman said. “When concerns emerge, we address them openly and collaborate with our state investigative partners. Our commitment is to maintain the trust of our community.”

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the GBI for more information on the case and is waiting for their response.

