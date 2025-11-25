Some suspensions overturned after football fight, but most still can’t play

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville City Schools and Gainesville High School leaders appealed the suspensions of dozens of their players on Tuesday, but most still can’t take the field.

The Georgia High School Association suspended 39 Gainesville players after a sideline-clearing fight broke out during Friday night’s football game, but no players from the opposing Brunswick High School team received suspensions.

The whole fight is said to have lasted about 30 seconds before being broken up.

Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Williams attended the virtual hearing and conceded that four players actively threw punches and should remain suspended. He added that the school was not appealing the $5,000 fine that was handed down.

Williams argued that the fight only began after one of their own students was punched.

Gainesville High’s head coach Josh Niblett told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco that he was “fired up” and “upset” before the appeal hearing. Niblett showcased both of those emotions during the hearing, passionately arguing on behalf of his players.

They argued that 10 of the players were defensive players who were already on the field when the fight broke out and did not participate.

Ultimately, the GHSA decided to overturn the suspension of four of those players, denoted only by numbers 8, 11, 20 and 26. The other 35 players’ suspensions were upheld.

The suspension means that those players cannot participate in Friday night’s state quarterfinal playoff game against Langston Hughes High School.

