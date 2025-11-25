Coaches to address board of trustees to overturn suspension after football field brawl

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Thirty-nine Gainesville High School football players have been suspended following a fight during a game against Brunswick High School on Friday night.

The Georgia High School Association fined Gainesville High School $5,000 and suspended the players from participating in the upcoming quarter-final match.

The incident occurred during the third quarter of the game, when a fight broke out on the field.

“I’m fired up,” said Gainesville High’s head coach Josh Niblett. “I’m upset.”

“One of their receivers coming downfield grabbed the helmet of one of our guys, ripped it off, punched him. We had another one of our players that tried to get in between them to try to diffuse the situation. He grabbed his helmet, ripped it off and punched him twice,” Adam Lindsay, Gainesville City Schools Athletic Director, said,

“My concern is, you know, the officials really weren’t protecting our kids,” Lindsay said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Gainesville High School football team was playing away at Brunswick High School when the altercation occurred.

According to Lindsay, a Brunswick player initiated the fight by removing and punching a Gainesville player’s helmet.

Another Gainesville player attempted to intervene and was similarly attacked.

The Georgia High School Association’s decision to suspend the players and impose a fine has prompted Gainesville’s coaches and district leaders to prepare an appeal.

They plan to present their case to the organization governing high school sports at a hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Coach Niblett expressed his frustration, stating that this was the first time he had encountered such an incident in his 30 years of coaching.

Despite the setback, he remains hopeful about the team’s chances in the state championship.

Efforts to reach Brunswick High School for their perspective on the incident have been unsuccessful, as Glynn County Schools have not responded to calls and emails.

The impact of the investigation on Brunswick High School remains unclear.

The appeal hearing will be crucial for Gainesville High School as they seek to overturn the suspensions and continue their pursuit of a state championship.

The outcome of the appeal and its implications for both schools involved are yet to be determined.

©2025 Cox Media Group