‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in Covington murder investigation in custody

COVINGTON, Ga. — A man wanted in a murder investigation is now in custody.

Covington police had been searching for Owen Holmes since Monday night and warned he was armed and dangerous. Newton County jail records show that Holmes was arrested early Tuesday morning.

The burned up SUV that investigators have focused on, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to a neighborhood along Westside Drive where they found a person dead.

Police have not said how the victim died or released the victim’s name at this time. Investigators have charged Holmes with murder, aggravated assault and arson.

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Owen Holmes

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