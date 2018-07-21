  • 19-year-old killed in crash on Ga. 400, police say

    By: Zachary Hansen for the AJC

    A young man died in a car accident late Friday night on Ga. 400, Sandy Springs police said.

    Seth Wheeler, 19, of Marietta, allegedly lost control of the 1998 Ford Explorer he was driving and wrecked near the southbound exit to I-285 west, Sandy Springs police Capt. Forrest Bohannon told Channel 2 Action News.

    19-year-old passenger John Carpenter, of Marietta, was killed as a result of the crash, Bohannon said.

    Wheeler was transported to an area hospital and was treated for minor injured before being released, Bohannon said. No charges have been filed yet against the driver.

    An investigation is ongoing.

