17-year veteran of metro Atlanta firefighter dies after battle with cancer

UNION CITY, Ga. — A beloved member of the Union City Fire Department has died after a long battle with cancer.

Sergeant, Paramedic Mike Fitzpatrick, a 17-year veteran of the department passed away on Saturday.

“Sgt. Fitzpatrick was a dedicated firefighter, paramedic, and servant leader who served the UCFD with passion and commitment,” the department said. “The members of the fire department will remember him as a hardworking and respected member of the team, always willing to go above and beyond to help others. His impact on his fellow firefighters and the community will not be forgotten.”

Those who knew him described Sgt. Fitzpatrick also said he was a loving husband and father, who leaves behind his wife and children.

At this time, funeral arrangements are still pending.

