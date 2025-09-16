Fugitive arrested with meth after manhunt through NE GA woods

STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. — A wanted fugitive was captured Monday morning after escaping from deputies during a chase over the weekend in northeast Georgia.

Deputies from multiple counties and officers from state agencies chased Clinton Patrick Miller, 48, of Toccoa, on Saturday.

Miller was wanted for multiple charges in both Franklin and Stephens counties.

The chase ended when Miller, driving a vehicle reported stolen from another state, crashed through a pasture fence and into a tree before running into the woods.

Deputies searched for him throughout the weekend. On Monday, at approximately 7 a.m., deputies with the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that Miller was seen near a church on Highway 106.

Deputies said when they located him, he ran away. After a brief foot chase, they captured and arrested him in Stephens County.

He was taken to the Franklin County Jail on warrants for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He will be taken to the Stephens County Jail at a later date, where he faces charges of three counts of burglary, three counts of criminal attempt to commit burglary, and six counts of criminal trespass after an investigation into storage unit thefts in June.

Deputies say when he was arrested, Miller was carrying a container with three baggies of methamphetamine and less than one ounce of marijuana.

