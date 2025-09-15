Deputies searching for man who disappeared into woods after chase, crash in NE GA

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Franklin County are searching for a man with multiple warrants who is on the run after a chase.

On Saturday morning, deputies said an incident in the Canon community ended with one man being injured and then taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Deputies said the suspect in this incident, Clinton Patrick Miller, led deputies on a chase to the northern end of Franklin County.

According to the sheriff’s office, Miller led deputies on a chase in a vehicle that was reported stolen from another state.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Miller crashed the vehicle through a pasture fence and into a tree before running into the woods.

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for Miller, but did not locate him.

Miller is wanted for several different charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office said they do not believe Miller is in the area. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you spot him, deputies ask that you call 911 or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 706-384-2483.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group