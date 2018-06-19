21-year-old drowned trying to save child at the beach, family says

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Friends and family of a 21-year-old Cartersville man who drowned at Panama City Beach over Father's Day weekend say he died a hero.
Friends who were at the beach say Tony Jackson Jr. tried to save a child who had fallen off an inner tube, but was swept away by a wave. His body was recovered hours later.
[GoFundMe to bring Tony Jackson's body home]
Channel 2's Michael Seiden spoke with family members, who say they can't afford to get Jackson's body back to Georgia.
Hear from his friend who was with him when it happened, plus what you can do to help his family, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}