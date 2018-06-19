  • 21-year-old drowned trying to save child at the beach, family says

    By: Michael Seiden

    Updated:

    CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Friends and family of a 21-year-old Cartersville man who drowned at Panama City Beach over Father's Day weekend say he died a hero.

    Friends who were at the beach say Tony Jackson Jr. tried to save a child who had fallen off an inner tube, but was swept away by a wave. His body was recovered hours later. 

    [GoFundMe to bring Tony Jackson's body home]

    Channel 2's Michael Seiden spoke with family members, who say they can't afford to get Jackson's body back to Georgia. 

