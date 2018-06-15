  • Georgia's distracted driving law: Got questions? We'll have answers

    Updated:

    ATLANTA, Ga. - Beginning July 1, Georgia motorists will have to put down their phones while they’re driving, thanks to the new Hands-Free Georgia Act signed by Gov. Nathan Deal.

    The law prohibits motorists from holding their phone while driving. You can still talk and even text while you’re driving – as long as you’re using hands-free technology. 

    The law has sparked a lot of questions - like, can I still listen to music on my phone while I drive? We’ll answer them from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday on WSB Radio and livestream on wsbtv.com and WSB-TV's Facebook page.

    Mark Arum and Richard Elliot will co-host a discussion of the law with WSB’s “traffic troopers” -- Doug Turnbull and Mark McKay -- and a live studio audience. Also on the show will be the legislation’s author, state Rep. John Carson, R-Marietta, and WSB Radio legal analyst Phil Holloway.

    The live show also will stream at wsbradio.com and ajc.com. To send questions via Twitter, use the hashtag #HandsFreeGA.

    WSB-TV

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia's distracted driving law: Got questions? We'll have answers

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 people shot in grocery store parking lot, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boyfriend charged in death of woman found in Gwinnett Place Mall

  • Headline Goes Here

    Verizon employee thought robber 'was going to kill' her during brazen hold up

  • Headline Goes Here

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole opens up near SunTrust Park ahead of Braves game