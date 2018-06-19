  • Cobb County officer arrested, accused of assaulting woman

    A Cobb County police officer is facing aggravated assault charges.

    Police arrested officer R.L. New on Monday after they received a complaint against him.

    They said New was off duty when the incident happened.

    The investigation is ongoing and Channel 2 Action News will let you know more information as soon as it is made available.

