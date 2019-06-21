Woman accused of selling drugs out of her Forsyth County home

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Agents with a metro Atlanta drug task force raided a home in Forsyth County and arrested a woman who they say was selling heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and LSD from out of the home.
Toni Antognoli, 27, was arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges.
Investigators say they also found cash and a shotgun inside the home.
In addition to drug charges, she also faces a charge of possession of a firearm while committing a felony.
Channel 2's Tom Regan went to the home on Impala Drive and knocked on the door.
A man who answered the door refused to answer any of Regan’s questions.
Members of the Johns Creek, Alpharetta and Forsyth County Drug Task Force obtained search warrants after receiving a tip from someone who suspected drugs were being sold at the house.
Antognoli remains in the Forsyth County Jail.
