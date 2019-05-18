VIDEO: Thieves pretending to be tourists steal $15K in gold from metro temple

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Thieves were caught on camera stealing gold from a Hindu temple.
It happened Thursday at Sri Maha Lakshmi Temple of Atlanta in Cumming around 5 p.m.
A priest at the temple in Forsyth County showed Channel 2's Justin Wilfon the video of the thieves stealing gold necklaces off statue after statue.
“I’m totally shocked,” Priest Keshava Murthy said.
In all, the criminals took $15,000 worth of gold.
