SR 400 Incident Response Unit to launch in areas with express lanes construction

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A new SR 400 Incident Response Unit will begin patrolling a 16-mile stretch of the corridor in April to improve safety and traffic flow during the construction of the SR 400 express lanes project. The unit is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Transportation and SR 400 Peach Partners.

Channel 2 Action News reported that major construction on the $4.6 billion project will begin in early April.

The specialized unit is designed to complement Georgia DOT’s existing Highway Emergency Response Operators (HERO) program rather than replace it, the Georgia Department of Transportation said. It will provide dedicated coverage specifically within the project limits to reduce response times for motorists and first responders as construction advances.

The patrol area covers the 16-mile corridor from the North Springs MARTA Station in Fulton County to about one mile north of McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County. This section of SR 400 is considered one of the most heavily traveled transportation corridors in the state.

Operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the unit will help motorists, remove roadway debris and help manage traffic during incidents. A dedicated SR 400 Traffic Management Center will monitor road conditions around the clock to support the unit and enable faster incident detection.

Alan Davis, who serves as the permit and operations division director for the Georgia Department of Transportation, said the unit adds specialized resources to support existing HERO operators.

“The SR 400 Incident Response Unit reflects our shared commitment to proactive operations, faster incident response and reliable travel on one of Georgia’s busiest corridors,” Davis said.

Javier Gutierrez, the CEO of SR 400 Peach Partners, said maintaining safe travel remains a priority during the construction phase.

“The SR 400 Incident Response Unit adds designated resources that will work alongside HERO operators to quickly respond to incidents and help keep traffic moving along this critical corridor,” he said.

The service is part of an agreement where SR 400 Peach Partners will design, build, finance, operate and maintain the express lanes for about 55 years. The project will add optional tolled lanes that use variable pricing to help drivers bypass congestion. Motorists will be able to access these lanes once they are completed by using a Peach Pass or other approved transponders.

Drivers who require non-emergency roadside assistance on SR 400 are instructed to continue dialing 511. In the event of an emergency, motorists should always call 911.

Heavy construction activities for the SR 400 Express Lanes Project are scheduled to begin in April. The new lanes are anticipated to open in 2031, though officials noted the construction schedule is subject to change.

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