Drivers aren’t convinced that $4.6B project will solve GA 400 problems

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Major construction on the Georgia 400 express lanes is scheduled to begin in early April, marking a significant phase in a 16-mile project that spans from Sandy Springs to Forsyth County. The $4.6 billion initiative will add two tolled lanes in each direction to the existing highway.

The Georgia Department of Transportation describes the upcoming work as a milestone for the project, which will run from the North Springs MARTA station to the McFarland Parkway exit.

Once completed in 2031, GDOT expects vehicles in the express lanes to move up to 30% faster than those in the regular lanes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Crews have spent months clearing trees along the embankments of Georgia 400. While the tree removal has not significantly disrupted travel, GDOT officials warned that heavy equipment and new work zones will soon impact traffic patterns.

Those living in the area have already observed stacked wood along the highway as preparations continue.

The project involves building the new lanes primarily in the middle of the current highway. Construction will occur during both day and night hours, with specific work windows scheduled between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. to accommodate phased traffic shifts and foundational work.

The project also includes building new bridges and making upgrades to existing interchanges along the 16-mile corridor.

Blake Swanson is a resident of Cumming who drives Georgia 400 multiple times a day. Swanson expressed concern regarding the five-year construction timeline but acknowledged the current road conditions.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I’m not excited about it, especially if it’s gonna be for five years,” Swanson said. “Yeah, I mean the traffic is horrible. Something definitely needs to be done.”

Not all drivers are convinced the new lanes will resolve the area’s congestion issues.

Rick Bortas, a local driver, told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that the project might exceed its estimated timeline and fail to provide relief.

“It will continue to be a logjam. I think that’s all it will do. And I think it will take more than 5 years,” Bortas said.

Khamdi Amurshayev, a long-haul trucker, offered a different perspective on the temporary disruptions. He emphasized the long-term benefits for future generations despite the immediate challenges of the construction zone.

“If you’re thinking about the future, sure it’s gonna be some rough driving time in the next five years because of construction,” Amurshayev said. “But if you’re thinking the future, our kids, it’s gonna be perfect.”

Construction is scheduled to continue through 2031. Drivers can monitor real-time work status and road conditions by visiting the SR 400 Express Lanes website or using the Georgia five-one-one mobile application.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group