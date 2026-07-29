Rescuers help overheated hiker down Forsyth trail

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A hiker was rescued after becoming overheated while hiking on a mountain trail, according to the sheriff’s office.

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Authorities said Forsyth County 911 received a call around noon Monday reporting an injured hiker on Tower Road.

Deputies, firefighters, first responders and park rangers responded to the area and hiked up the mountain to reach the woman.

After assessing her condition, first responders safely helped the hiker back down the trail, where she was turned over to first responders for evaluation and care.

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The sheriff’s office credited the coordinated response among deputies, park rangers, firefighters and EMS crews for helping ensure a safe outcome.

Officials are also reminding people planning to spend time outdoors to take precautions during hot weather. They recommend bringing plenty of water, dressing appropriately for the conditions, taking breaks when needed and letting someone know where you are going before heading out on a hike.

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