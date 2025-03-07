Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Forsyth County, officials say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County officials captured a raccoon this week and after tests, officials say the animal tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was found alive roadside along Castleberry Road in the City of Cumming, near the city fairgrounds, according to Forsyth County Animal Services Manager Haley Brown.

“Upon discovering the injured animal roadside on Sunday, a resident attempted to crate the raccoon,” Brown said. “The racoon bit the individual during the process and was subsequently tested and confirmed positive for Rabies after testing at the State Lab.”

Anyone believed to have come into contact with the animal was referred to their healthcare provider and subsequently treated for any exposure.

Officials say encounters between wild animals and domestic pets have increased recently and they are encouraging neighbors to ensure their pets are vaccinated against the virus.

“It is highly discouraged for anyone to attempt handling a wild animal without professional guidance,” Brown said. “We ask that anyone encountering a similar situation with a wild animal to contact the Forsyth County Animal Services team as rabies can be life-threatening if not treated.”

To report a wild, or domesticated, animal acting strangely, avoid the animal and contact Forsyth County Animal Services at (770) 781-2138. If it is after business hours, you’re asked to contact the Forsyth County 911 Center after-hours line at (770) 781-3087.

