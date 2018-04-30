Pilot killed in plane crash identified

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Forsyth County have identified the pilot and two passengers involved in a plane crash on Saturday.
The Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Ernesto Antonio Arteaga-Membreno, of Grayson, was killed when the small engine aircraft crashed on Browns Bridge Road (Ga. 369) near Waldrip Circle around 5 p.m.
Two passengers, Litsu Chen and Shen Yang Wu, were both injured in the crash.
Deputies said the plane first hit the back of a car traveling on the road before going down an embankment to the north side of Browns Bridge Rd.
The people in the car were not injured.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.
