Northside Hospital Forsyth breaks ground on new tower

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Northside Hospital Forsyth celebrated the start of construction on a new tower and expanded emergency department, expected to better serve a quickly growing metro area.

The new six-story patient tower with 96 new patient rooms and larger emergency department will help the medical center serve a quickly growing part of metro Atlanta, officials said.

In 2025, the hospital said it had more than 851,000 patient encounters, including more than 67,000 emergency visits.

The new construction will include more than 260,000 square feet of new construction and 57,000 square feet of renovations to existing space. Plans also call for expanded clinical and support services, a new lab and pharmacy, and a parking deck with about 500 spaces.

Hospital leaders say the construction is expected to be finished by 2028.

“This is such an exciting moment,” said Lynn Jackson, CEO of Northside Hospital Forsyth. “With this groundbreaking, we’re building more than new facilities. We’re building opportunities for better health, more jobs, greater access to care and stronger support for the people who depend on us.”

The ceremonial ground-breaking near the existing emergency department on April 16 included remarks from leaders at the hospital, as well as community leaders and clinical experts.

The project is part of a multiyear master plan that aims to expand Northside Hospital Forsyth into a 500-bed facility.

The tower construction and emergency department expansion is only the latest improvement to the hospital campus. A new four-story, 120,000-square-foot medical office building and two parking decks are planned to be completed by fall this year.

“From an economic development perspective, this is a significant milestone,” said Alex Warner, president and CEO of the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce. “Access to high-quality health care is critical for attracting and retaining businesses and talent. Projects like this strengthen Forsyth County’s competitiveness.”

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