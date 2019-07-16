Metro county wants to ban vaping, smoking, chewing tobacco from parks

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - One metro county is looking to ban vaping, smoking and people chewing tobacco at their county parks.
Forsyth County has already had a public meeting about the proposal.
County leaders say they have about 1.7 million visitors to their parks each year and cover more than 2,800 acres of land.
The reasons why county leaders are pushing for the ban, TODAY AT 5.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Downtown Atlanta hotel closed after 3 cases of Legionnaires' disease
- College student badly injured in hit-and-run after leaving Buckhead bar
- GBI: Armed man shot, killed in SWAT situation; woman found dead inside garage
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}