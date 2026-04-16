Metro Atlanta lawyer back in jail; deputies say he failed to register as sex offender

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County attorney is in jail in Hall County after failing to register as a sex offender, officials said.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, attorney Richard Parsons has a Forsyth County residence and has been a registered sex offender since the end of 2025.

“He listed an address in Forsyth County as his residence. When our detectives did a check – he was not living there. Therefore the warrant was issued for fail to register," the sheriff’s office told Channel 2 Action News. “His initial arrest was in November of 2025 charged with Child Molestation.”

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Records from the Georgia Sex Offender Registry show Parsons was convicted of a sexual offense related to enticing a minor in New Jersey.

Channel 2 Action News is working to get more details on the incident in question.

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Parsons turned himself in at the Hall County Jail on Tuesday, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s being held without bond.

According to the Georgia Bar Association, attorneys may be disbarred or otherwise disciplined upon criminal convictions, and other incidents.

Parsons’ law firm site is no longer active or available to view.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Georgia Bar Association about Parsons’ status. His bar membership status is listed as in good standing and active.

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