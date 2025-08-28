Metro Atlanta mom charged with murder, neglect after child dies

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County mother is behind bars and charged in connection with the death of her child.

Melani Lopez Torres, 24, is charged with second degree murder and cruelty to children - criminal neglect, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the victim in the case is Lopez Torres’ child.

The child’s identity and what led up to his or her death has not been released.

According to Forsyth County Jail records, Lopez Torres has been held without bond since her Aug. 18 arrest.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Forsyth County District Attorney Penny Penn for more details on Lopez Torres’ case.

